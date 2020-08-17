Everton Could Consider Loan Offer For Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton could push to sign Napoli midfielder Allan on a loan deal this summer in order to land one of Carlo Ancelotti’s top targets, according to The Athletic.



The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the top targets for Everton this summer and the club are considering their options as they look to land him.













Ancelotti worked with Allan at Napoli and wants to add the Brazilian’s physicality and work rate to his Everton midfield ahead of next season.



However, Allan will turn 30 by the middle of next season and it is possible Everton may not want to commit big funds on him this summer; they have been linked in Italy with offering €25m.





And it is claimed that Everton director of football Marcel Brands could look to sign Ancelotti’s top midfield target on a loan deal.







Everton lost out to Tottenham to the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the midfielder was an attractive option for the club for his age as well compared to Allan.



Allan still has three years left on his contract but his relationship with coach Gennaro Gattuso has deteriorated and Napoli are prepared to let him go.





The Serie A giants are prepared to be holding out for €30m for him and it remains to be seen if Everton are looking at a loan or permanent deal.

