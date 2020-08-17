He Is Classic Number 8 – Rangers Star Picks Team-mate In Top Eleven

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Ianis Hagi has picked Gers team-mate Scott Arfield, along with compatriot Razvan Marin, as central midfielders for his ideal team.



The 21-year-old Romanian sat down with Rangers TV to pick his best team, consisting of current Light Blues team-mates, as well as other players who he has shared a dressing room with.













Hagi found spots for three Rangers players and amongst them was Canada international Arfield, who he labelled a 'classic number eight'.



Explaining that he wants his number eights to contribute at both ends of the pitch, the former Fiorentina star picked Arfield and Romania team-mate Marin for the roles.





Hagi went on to explain that his ideal number eights should be dynamic and Arfield and Marin, who currently plies his trade for Ajax, fit the bill.







"I have chosen the formation 4-3-3, I need really good number eights that play box-to-box", Hagi said.



"Not only defensively they will run a lot, but also offensively I need them to go into the box and score and also assist.





"I need the two number eights to be really dynamic so I went with Scott Arfield and Razvan Marin – two classic number eights that can do both things really, really good."



Hagi and Arfield have played 12 games together at Rangers and combined to score once when the 21-year-old set up the Canadian to score the winner against Livingston last season.

