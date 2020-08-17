He Will Need Time – Mechelen Coach On Celtic Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





KV Mechelen coach Wouter Vrancken has insisted that Celtic loanee Marian Shved will need time to settle down following his move from Scotland this summer.



The 23-year-old winger has made the move to the Belgian top flight outfit on a season-long loan deal and Mechelen have an option to sign him permanently.













Shved played just 40 minutes of football last season in three appearances across all competitions and was firmly on the fringes of Neil Lennon’s first-team squad.



Lennon was keen to move him on this summer and he joined Mechelen on loan with a view to rekindling his career in Belgium.





Vrancken admits that his squad need to make Shved feel welcome at Mechelen and believes his players will make it easy for the player to feel at home around his new surroundings.







The Mechelen boss believes in the talent of the winger, but conceded that he will need time to show his true ability at the club.



Vrancken told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “I spoke to him, he is a shy guy.





“We are going to need to take him under our wing, but we do have a team that include new guys in the group.



“It remains to be seen how quickly he can adapt.



"He is a good footballer but he will need time.”



The 23-year-old has not played competitive football since February when he came on for five minutes in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Clyde in a Scottish FA Cup clash.

