His Free-kick Technique Is Like Mine Was – Rangers Assistant On Gers Star

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is of the view that left-back Borna Barisic's set-piece technique is similar to his when he played.



Having plied his trade for the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool, McAllister was considered to be a dead ball specialist during his time as a player.













Now he serves as the assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and he sees a bit of himself in Gers left-back Barisic as he stands over a set-piece.



The Scotsman has asserted that he fancies the defender to find the back of the net from free-kicks and explained how the player's short run-up enables him to wrong-foot the opposition goalkeeper.





Having scored his first goal of the season from a free-kick against St. Johnstone last week, McAllister believes Barisic can play a 'game of bluff' with the goalkeeper.







"As much as he is a leftie and obviously I am right-footed, but the actual style is very similar", McAllister said on Rangers TV.



"Very little run-up, just basically a one step run-up, so when Borna is around about the D at the edge of the box, I really fancy him.





"Now that he has scored one, he can play a little bit of bluff with goalkeepers because the goals get shown so many times across all the media outlets, so 'keepers are trying to read you, which I always thought was a good thing because then you can just play a game of double bluff.



"You can wrong-foot the 'keeper very easily, maybe just by getting on, taking a step, because he has got such a short run-up, he can go either way.



"So, the techniques are quite the same."



Barisic has scored three goals across all competitions during his time at Rangers so far and all three have come from free-kicks.

