Inside Futbol

17/08/2020 - 09:02 BST

Joelinton Likely To Remain Part of Newcastle’s Plans

 




Joelinton is expected to remain part of Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce’s plans despite scoring just twice in the league last season, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle splashed out £40m last summer to sign the Brazilian striker from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim but he is yet to do anything to justify his billing.  


 



Joelinton started 32 of Newcastle’s 38 league games last season, but scored just two goals, one in August and the other in June.

He did score twice in the FA Cup against Rochdale and Oxford United, but the Brazilian struggled to justify the big fee Newcastle paid for him last summer.
 


But it is claimed the striker is likely to be part of Bruce’s plans at Newcastle next season as well.



The Newcastle manager has continued to back the striker despite his poor form and he is likely to stay.

Newcastle would be unlikely to earn any fee close to the one they paid for Joelinton last summer due to his poor form and a depressed transfer market.
 


The striker is also keen to stay at the club and prove his detractors wrong next season.

He scored 11 goals in the 2018/19 campaign for Hoffenheim before joining Newcastle.
 