Kemar Roofe Showed At Elland Road He’s Big Game Player – Gary McAllister

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has admitted he watched Gers new boy Kemar Roofe in action for Leeds United at Elland Road and feels he is a big game player.



The Scottish giants splashed the cash to sign Roofe from Belgian giants Anderlecht, bringing the hitman back to British football just a year after he left Leeds.













While the 27-year-old has made two appearances off the bench over the last week, the Gers coaching staff have insisted that he is yet to reach full fitness.



McAllister is confident when Roofe is up to speed he will prove to be good business for Rangers and is tipping him to bring energy to the Gers attack.





The Rangers assistant, who played for Leeds during his playing days, admits he watched Roofe in action for the Whites and believes the striker is someone who thrives on the big occasion.







"I have seen a lot of Kemar and obviously I know a lot of Leeds fans who loved him during his time there", McAllister told Rangers TV.



"I think even in that little cameo [against St. Johnstone] the other night, you know he's going to be full of energy.





"Not quite at top of his fitness as we speak but he'll bring energy, he'll bring a bit of guile. I think he is a clever footballer.



"But the thing for me is I liked the way that he enjoyed playing in front of the crowd at Elland Road. I thought he was a big-game player.



"So the fact is, okay, we don't have any fans at the moment but moving forward I think he is a player that'll excite our fans and I think he'll thrive off the buzz that they'll bring to him as well.



"So it will work both ways for Kemar. He's a great signing."



Roofe scored 33 goals and provided 14 assists from 122 appearances for Leeds and saw injury interrupt his stint at Anderlecht last season.

