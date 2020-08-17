Lazio Waiting For David Silva’s Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are waiting for Manchester City’s David Silva to make a decision on his future quickly, as the Spaniard has completed his season with the Premier League giants.



Sliva’s contract with Manchester City runs out this month and the Spaniard will put an end to his 10-year stint at the Etihad.













Serie A side Lazio are hoping to be the 34-year-old’s next destination, with the Italian giants putting a tempting offer on the table with the promise of a leading role at the Stadio Olimpico.



Lazio are expecting to hear back from Sliva in the near future, according to Italian daily Corriere di Roma.





Silva, a four-time Premier League winner with Citizens, was hoping to cap off his stellar career with the Manchester outfit on a high by lifting the Champion’s League trophy.







However, Pep Guardiola’s side crashed out of the European competition in the quarter-finals, with a 3-1 loss to Lyon on Friday, and it appears Silva has played his last game for his current side.



Lazio were waiting for Silva to complete his season with Manchester City to accelerate the talks over the transfer.





And, the Serie A side are expecting Silva to make a decision soon, as the midfielder has no more obligations with the Premier League side.



Silva is not short of suitors in this summer with the Spaniard also attracting interest from Spain, United States and the Gulf.

