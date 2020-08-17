Leeds Must First Secure Survival In Premier League, Former White Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





David Prutton feels Leeds United must first and foremost focus on surviving in the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight.



The Whites secured a return to the top flight after 16 long years and will be resuming their rivalry with sides such as Manchester United and Liverpool next season.













While locking horns with such top sides will be special for the Peacocks, Prutton believes that Marcelo Bielsa's team need to make sure that they hold on to their Premier League status at the end of the season and need to do everything they can to ensure that they start the 2021/22 campaign still in the top flight.



“For the teams who have established themselves in the Premier League, that is a huge, huge achievement", Prutton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“But as much as Leeds is Leeds United and they are happy to be back mixing it with the big boys, they are back to being a shareholder in the Premier League and they want to make sure that they are in the same meetings at the start of next season.







"That has got to be the first port of call.



“After that, then you start believing and then you can start dreaming over what could possibly come next.





"But you have got to sprint towards whatever magical points margin is deemed to be needed for safety and anything after that is wonderful.



“That’s not me being negative or too humble with their aspirations, you have got to be realistic."



Leeds are now waiting to discover who they will meet in their opening game back in the Premier League, with the fixture list due to be released later this month.



The Whites look set to have to wait to play Premier League football in front of their supporters though, with no word yet on when fans will be allowed back inside stadiums.

