Leeds United Considering Swoop After Striker Proposed

Chelsea have offered Leeds United the chance to sign Michy Batshuayi this summer and the Yorkshire giants are deliberating over the possibility of taking the Belgian to Elland Road.



Batshuayi is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea and remained on the fringes of Frank Lampard’s squad last season.













Chelsea are desperate to ship him out and even offered him to West Ham as part of a deal to take Declan Rice to Stamford Bridge this summer.



Batshuayi rejected a move to the London Stadium and wants to take his time before choosing his next club in the ongoing transfer window.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Blues have now taken Batshuayi’s name to Leeds and have offered him to the newly promoted Premier League outfit.







Leeds are in the market for a striker and missed out on signing Jonathan David from Gent earlier in the summer.



The Yorkshire giants are pondering over the possibility of taking Batshuayi to Elland Road ahead of the new season.





Leeds are considering whether to spend around €25m on a 27-year-old striker in Batshuayi this summer.



The Belgian also needs to fit into the requirements of what Marcelo Bielsa wants from his striker up front.



The striker did play under Bielsa when the Argentine was the coach at Marseille.

