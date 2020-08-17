Luke Amos Can Kick On And Thrive – Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has thanked the club's director of football Les Ferdinand and the decision-makers at Tottenham Hotspur for allowing a move for Luke Amos to go through.



After a successful spell with the Championship club last season, the R's entered into negotiations with the Lilywhites and finally managed to secure a deal that will make the 23-year-old a permanent member of Warburton's side next season.













The manager, following the conclusion of the deal, said that he remains positive about seeing the best of the player this season after he missed games with injury the last term.



There was also special mention of Ferdinand and his staff as well as the board members at Tottenham for allowing the move to go through.





“I am delighted to get this done and welcome Luke on board", Warburton told his club's official site.







“There has been a lot of good work done by Les Ferdinand and the board, likewise at Spurs.



“Luke got over a nasty knee injury to play 35 games for us last season and we saw him getting stronger and more confident as the campaign progressed.





“I believe he can thrive and really kick on from here.”



Amos has put pen-to-paper to a three-year deal and will be looking to help QPR push up the Championship standings; they finished 13th last season.

