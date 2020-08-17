XRegister
Inside Futbol

17/08/2020 - 13:49 BST

Manchester United Could Rethink Asking Price For Chris Smalling

 




Manchester United could consider lowering their financial demands for Chris Smalling in order to facilitate his departure this summer.

Smalling spent last season on loan at Roma and he left the club after the Serie A giants failed to reach an agreement with Manchester United over a permanent move.  


 



The 30-year-old defender enjoyed his time at Roma and remains keen to join the club on a permanent deal from Manchester United this summer.

Roma have been unwilling to meet Manchester United’s asking price as they believe that the figure is too much for a player who has entered his 30s.
 


Smalling is keen to return to Italy and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United could consider softening their stance on him.



With the defender keen to move on from Manchester United, the club are considering their position.

It has been claimed that Manchester United could consider lowering their asking price in order to help Smalling get the move he wants.
 


Roma are interested in negotiating a transfer for him, but Smalling has also emerged as a target for Inter, who could offer Champions League football to him next season.
 