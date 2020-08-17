Napoli Remain Confident of Signing Everton Linked Gabriel

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli remain confident of landing Arsenal and Everton target Gabriel this summer and have asked Lille to be more patient as the Italian club sort out the potential departure of Kalidou Koulibaly.



The 22-year-old centre-back will be leaving Lille this summer and has offers to move to the Premier League and Serie A ahead of the start of next season.













Arsenal and Everton have been strongly linked with wanting to take Gabriel to the Premier League, while Manchester United have also been linked with him.



But Napoli believe that they have the edge in the race and they do have a gentleman’s agreement in place with Lille to sign him for a fee of €25m.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are not concerned about the Premier League interest in Gabriel.







The Serie A giants remain confident that they will be able to sign Gabriel and have already freed up a non-EU spot for him.



And Napoli have asked Lille to show more patience while they look finalise a deal to sell Koulibaly this summer.





Following spending big on signing Victor Osimhen from Lille, Napoli do not want to commit funds on Gabriel before selling Koulibaly.



They remain certain that Lille will honour their agreement and wait.

