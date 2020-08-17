Put In Performance At Ibrox, Alex Dyer Tells Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer has refused to be down over Killie's defeat to St. Johnstone and is hopeful of putting on a show when his side face Rangers next weekend.



The East Ayshire outfit suffered their second defeat of the season at the hands of St. Johnstone at the weekend, after they gave away a one-goal lead following the sending off of defender Ross Millen.













Kilmarnock now face an away trip to Rangers, who are unbeaten in their four Scottish Premiership games so far this season.



Killie boss Dyer is not discouraged by his side's start to the campaign and is looking forward to their big game at Ibrox on Saturday.





The 54-year-old has insisted that Kilmarnock will pick themselves up and try to put on a performance against Steve Gerrard's Gers at Ibrox.







"There are sad moments today but there would be some highs again", Dyer told Killie TV.



"So we don't have to get too excited and too down when things don't go our way.





"I look forward to the next game, we've got to go to Ibrox and try and put in a performance there.



"A very bad day [at the office] but we will pick ourselves up and we'll go again."



Kilmarnock are yet to win a match this season, having drawn two and lost two of their games so far.

