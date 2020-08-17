Ryan Jack Is Really Good Player – Rangers Midfielder Enjoying Playing With Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Glen Kamara has heaped praise on Gers midfielder Ryan Jack and is enjoying playing with the Scotland international in the middle of the park.



The Light Blues have won three and drawn one of their four Scottish Premiership games this season and have kept the backdoor shut so far.













Aiding the Rangers defence in shutting the opposition attack out are midfield duo Jack and Kamara, who were also joined by Scott Arfield in their trip to Livingston at the weekend.



Jack and Kamara have formed the base of the Gers' midfield this term and the Finland international is enjoying partnering the Scotsman in midfield.





The 24-year-old has heaped praise on Jack and termed him a good player.







"I enjoy playing with Jacko. He is a good player, really good player actually", Kamara told Rangers TV.



"But yes, I am enjoying playing with all of the midfielders who I play with."





Rangers have kept clean sheets in each of their four league games so far and Kamara believes the whole team deserve credit for defending as a unit.



"I think the whole team have been really defending well and we all have been trying to keep a clean sheet, so the whole team deserves credit for it", the 24-year-old said.



While Jack and Kamara have helped Rangers' defence remain solid, they will also be hoping to help the attack in scoring goals, having contributed none between them so far this season.

