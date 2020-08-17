Sevilla Were Lucky – Brede Hangeland Sympathises With Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Brede Hangeland has insisted that Sevilla should thank their lucky stars after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday night.



Manchester United were left ruing missed opportunities after Luuk de Jong scored the winner for Julen Lopetegui’s side in the 78th minute in Cologne.













Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team missed a host of chances at the start of the second half and should have been out of sight of Sevilla before the hour mark.



Hangeland admits that it is impressive that Sevilla made it to the Europa League final, but conceded that they were lucky to win the game after Manchester United dominated them.





“The impressive thing about Sevilla is that they won the match and made it to the final”, the former defender told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.







“But let’s be honest, they have luck.”



Hangeland also feels Solskjaer will not forget the defeat easily as his team played well to win the game but were let down by individual errors in both boxes.





“I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will never forget this evening.



“Because he will not receive a better opportunity to reach the Europa League final than this.



“I think he is very happy with how the match was but key situations, defensively and offensively, separate United from a comfortable win.”



Manchester United have lost three semi-finals this season and ended a third season on the trot without a trophy, the first time it has happened since 1989.

