They Will Make It Hard – Celtic Star Wary of KR Reykjavik Threat

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has emphasised the need for the Hoops to be intact defensively against KR Reykjavik and is expecting a tough challenge from their Icelandic opponents.



The Scottish Premiership champions will return to action against KR Reykjavik in the first Champions League qualifying round on Tuesday, having had their last two league games postponed.













Celtic will host the Icelandic outfit in what will be the first of four qualifying rounds and will be hoping to get through to the second round.



However, Hoops defender Taylor has admitted that Neil Lennon's men are expecting a tough challenge from the visitors and believes that they will pose a threat on the counter attack, which Celtic will need to be wary of.





"KR Reykjavik will make it hard for us", Taylor told a press conference.







"They'll have their shape and probably sit behind the ball but they'll have a threat on the counter attack so we'll need to be aware. We can't give any chances away defensively."



Taylor also conceded that Celtic will miss the presence of the fans at Parkhead, but insisted that is no excuse against Reykjavik on Tuesday.





"We won't struggle to be up for it. We will miss our fans", the full-back added.



"On European nights they are superb but that's not an excuse for us.



"We look forward to when they're back but tomorrow night we understand what it's all about."



If Celtic get past KR Reykjavik, they will face either of Ferencvaros or Djurgardens in the second Champions League qualifying round.

