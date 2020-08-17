This Is No Fluke – Rangers Assistant On Key Gers Strength

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has insisted that the Gers' strength from set-pieces is no fluke and credits technical coach Tom Culshaw for it.



The Light Blues are unbeaten in their four Scottish Premiership games so far this season, scoring seven goals and conceding none in the process.













Three of Rangers' seven goals have come from set-pieces, with one of them being scored directly from a free-kick while the other two came from corners.



Providing an insight into the Gers' strength from set-pieces, assistant manager McAllister has insisted that it no fluke and pointed out that they put in a lot of effort into it.





The Scotsman credited Rangers technical coach Culshaw for the side's efficiency from set-pieces and asserted the team have also been solid at defending them.







"Just thinking back, I've got to go back to experiences, that's generally how I work, a lot of times at Leeds United when we did well there, a lot of time was spent on set-pieces, for and against", McAllister told Rangers TV.



"That's something I have noticed with Tom, very diligent, getting everything right.





"Then it is not by fluke.



"When you have prepared and you know, and you practice, it becomes a little bit of muscle memory.



"So, offensively fantastic but more importantly we look pretty solid defending set-pieces as well. Touch wood."



Rangers' left-back Borna Barisic has scored and assisted two of their set-piece goals, while right-back and skipper James Tavernier assisted the third one.

