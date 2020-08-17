XRegister
17/08/2020 - 12:09 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Rated As Unlikely To Join Premier League Side

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon is unlikely to be returning to Fulham this summer, according to talkSPORT

Fulham, who sold Sessegnon to Tottenham last summer, has been linked with a return to Craven Cottage in a bid to play regularly in the upcoming campaign.

 



Sessegnon has found his opportunities limited at Tottenham and a loan exit from the club has been floated as a possibility for the 20-year-old.

He is unlikely to be heading back to Fulham however, despite the Cottagers having won promotion back to the Premier League.
 


The left-sided player made just six appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham last season, though he did also feature in the Champions League and EFL Cup.



He has also been limited with a potential loan switch to Dutch giants Ajax.

It is unclear whether Tottenham would look favourably on a temporary move to Amsterdam for Sessegnon.
 


The London-born England Under-21 star is locked down on a long term contract at Tottenham which runs through until the summer of 2025.
 