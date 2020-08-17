Valentino Lazaro Keen On Borussia Monchengladbach Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United star Valentino Lazaro has chosen German club Borussia Monchengladbach as his next destination, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Austrian returned to his parent club Inter after spending the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at St. James’ Park.













The 24-year-old registered 13 appearances for Newcastle and had been linked with a potential return to the club this summer.



Lazaro, whose stock remains high in Germany, is of interest to Hertha Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the midfielder has chosen Borussia Monchengladbach as his next destination.





The Austrian’s agent is claimed to have already reached an agreement with Monchengladbach over a potential move, and further negotiations are expected to start after Inter’s season ends.







Inter are still in the running for continental glory as they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the semi-finals of the Europa league today.



The Italian giants are open to letting Lazaro leave on a loan deal with an option to buy, and value their player between €20m and €22m.





Lazaro made 65 appearances for Hertha Berlin in all competitions during his previous stint in Germany.

