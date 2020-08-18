Arsenal Defender Gabriel Prepared To Hold On For Napoli Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Gabriel will wait for another week for Napoli to snap him up before considering other options, with Arsenal having now lodged a bid in excess of that on the table from the Italian side.



Lille have a gentleman's agreement to sell Gabriel to Napoli and the player has his heart set on heading to Italy with the Azzurri.













However, Napoli have been looking to sell Kalidou Koulibaly to bring in funds to sign Gabriel, something which has led to a delay in the deal being finalised.



Arsenal have appeared with a better bid than Napoli's but, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Gabriel wants to give the Serie A side another week.





The Brazilian still wants to join Napoli and is prepared to hold on to allow them to complete the deal.







Arsenal are lying in wait in the event that Napoli cannot sign Gabriel however.



The Gunners are claimed to have now put €30m on the table for Gabriel, a sum that is €5m more than the amount agreed between Napoli and Lille.





The gentleman's agreement between Lille and Napoli though still puts the Serie A giants in pole position to sign the centre-back.

