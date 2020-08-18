Barcelona Deny Having To Pay Liverpool Bonus If Philippe Coutinho Wins Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have denied that they will have to make a payment to Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League at Bayern Munich this season.



Coutinho piled on the misery for Barcelona when he scored twice and assisted one goal as Bayern Munich beat the Catalan giants 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.













The Brazilian is on loan at Bayern Munich this season from Barcelona, but there was nothing in his agreement to stop him from playing against his parent club.



There were claims made that Liverpool would be due €5m from Barcelona if Coutinho wins the Champions League as part of the agreement that saw him leave the Reds in January 2018.





But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have rubbished those claims and insisted that they would not have to pay any fee to Liverpool.







It has been claimed that the fee would have only been due had Coutinho won the Champions League in Barcelona colours.



That might never happen as Barcelona are actively seeking to offload the attacking midfielder this summer.





Bayern Munich have made it clear that they will not be taking up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

