18/08/2020 - 21:48 BST

Claim From Italy: Juventus In Touch With Super Agent Over Wolves Striker

 




Juventus are in touch with super agent Jorge Mendes to assess the possibility of signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Jimenez scored 27 goals in 55 appearances for Wolves in all competitions last season and was the main man up front for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.  


 



The Mexican’s goalscoring spree has turned heads in Europe and he has been linked with a potential switch to Italy.

Juventus are believed to be interested in him as they plan to find a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain in the ongoing transfer window.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are in touch with super agent Mendes to assess the possibility of an agreement to take Jimenez to Italy.



The Portuguese super agent has a good working relationship with Juventus.

Juventus are keen to understand what kind of money it would take for Wolves to consider selling their top marksman this summer as they plot their transfer market moves.
 


Wolves want to build on finishing seventh in the Premier League last season and may well not want to sell their best players this summer.
 