Everton In Talks With Atletico Madrid Over Santiago Arias

Everton are locked in talks with Spanish side Atletico Madrid over the transfer of right-back Santiago Arias, according to the Daily Mail.



Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign in what is also his first summer transfer window at the club.













Constant injuries to Seamus Coleman provided the Italian tactician with headaches last season and has left him eager to strengthen the right-back position this summer.



With a right-back at the top of the club's transfer agenda, Everton have been linked with Lille's Turkish defender Zeki Celik recently.





However, the Merseyside outfit are now pursuing a move for Atletico Madrid's Arias, with Ancelotti looking to bring him to Goodison Park.







Everton are currently engaged in talks with the Spanish La Liga side as they look to agree on a transfer fee for the Colombian international.



The arrival of a new right-back would be a relief for Ancelotti, who is keen to strengthen the department.





Everton are tipped to be busy in the ongoing transfer window, with Napoli midfielder Allan also of interest to the Toffees.

