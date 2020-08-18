He Is Capable – Caen Sporting Director Pleased With Manchester United Starlet Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Caen sporting director Yohan Eudeline has expressed his delight at the club's signing of Manchester United’s Aliou Traore on loan.



Traore, who has returned to his home country in the hopes of clocking up valuable first-team minutes, will turn out in France's Ligue 2 next season for Caen.













The 19-year-old is part of the Manchester giants’ Under-23s squad and arrived in England from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.



Traore is Caen’s first arrival of the summer, and coach Pascal Dupraz will hope to make full use of the teenager’s versatility, as he is comfortable playing anywhere in midfield.





Caen’s sporting director Eudeline has expressed delight at Traore’s arrival and revealed that Dupraz holds great admiration for the 19-year-old’s talents in the middle of the park.







Eudeline acknowledged the midfielder’s ball recovery skills and believes the 19-year-old can also add an edge to the French club’s attacking department, as he is capable of imposing himself on the opposition.



"Pascal appreciates Aliou's technical qualities, he is capable of recovering the ball but also of projecting himself and breaking lines", Eudeline told Caen’s official site.





Caen were relegated from the French top flight in the 2018/19 season and finished 13th in Ligue 2 last season.



Traore will hope to make his senior professional debut in France soon, and help Caen challenge for promotion in the upcoming campaign.

