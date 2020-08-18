Hellas Verona In Talks To Land Nabil Bentaleb

Follow @insidefutbol





Hellas Verona are holding talks with German side Schalke to try to land Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb.



The 25-year-old was snapped up on loan by Newcastle United in the January transfer window and made 12 Premier League appearances under Steve Bruce.













Schalke are keen to sell Bentaleb, who has entered the final year of his contract, and according to Italian daily L'Arena, Verona are looking to sign him.



Sporting director Tony D'Amico is in talks with Schalke in an effort to find an agreement to take the midfielder to Italy.





It is claimed that Bentaleb's asking price has dropped from around €10m to €6m.







The two clubs are in talks and it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached for Bentaleb to move to Verona.



The midfielder has yet to play in Serie A, having turned out in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.





Verona finished a lofty ninth in Serie A last season, just two points off eighth placed Sassuolo and 14 points clear of the drop zone.

