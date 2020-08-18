He’s Aggressive – Stevenage Boss Sure Chelsea Loanee Well Suited

Follow @insidefutbol





Stevenage manager Alex Revell has expressed his delight at snapping up Jason Cumming from Chelsea and feels the shot-stopper will be well suited to League Two football.



The Boro have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Cumming from Premier League giants Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.













The young goalkeeper joins Englishman Billy Johnson in the Boro squad and the two will compete against each other for the number one spot.



Stevenage boss Revell has labelled Cumming an exciting talent and is delighted to have the young goalkeeper in his squad for the new campaign.





The 37-year-old believes the Chelsea star's aggressive approach to goalkeeping will make him will suited to playing in the cut and thrust of League Two.







“Jamie is an exciting talent and both us and Chelsea think very highly of him”, Revell told the club's official site.



“He is an aggressive goalkeeper in terms of how he plays and we think he will be well suited to playing in the league.





“He has already played a lot of games in the EFL Trophy and we are excited to have him at the football club.



"We now have two fantastic young goalkeepers and it is now down to them to fight for their place.”



Stevenage will start their EFL Cup push with a home tie against Portsmouth and it remains to be seen if Cumming will slot in between the sticks for the clash with the League One club.

