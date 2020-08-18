His Goals Speak For Themselves – Ianis Hagi Hails Jermain Defoe

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi has heaped praise on Light Blues team-mate Jermain Defoe and has chosen the Englishman for the striker role in his ideal eleven.



The former Fiorentina star has named his best eleven and found spots for three of his current team-mates at Scottish Premiership club Rangers.













While Gers captain James Tavernier was named at right-back and Canadian Scott Arfield was named in midfield, 37-year-old Defoe was picked as the lone striker.



Heaping praise on the former Tottenham Hotspur star and his goalscoring ability, Hagi asserted that Defoe's goal tally speaks for itself





The 21-year-old went on to explain that he likes his ideal team to build up the play for the centre-forward to score and believes Defoe is the perfect man for the job.







"I think for Defoe, for JD, the goals speak for themselves", Hagi told Rangers TV.



"The whole team that I made, they build up for the striker, they bring the ball into the box for the striker to score.





"So I think JD is the right striker that my team need, that's why I chose him."



Despite Hagi naming Defoe in his best eleven, the duo have only spent 48 minutes together on the pitch and Rangers suffered defeat on both occasions.

