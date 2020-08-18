I'm Used To Pressure And Expectation – Ross McCrorie Welcomes Aberdeen Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross McCrorie thinks playing at Rangers and Portsmouth has provided him with the perfect experience to now tackle the challenge of representing Aberdeen.



McCrorie has joined Aberdeen on an initial season-long loan and will sign permanently for the Dons next summer on a three-year deal.













The 22-year old spent last season on loan in England at League One side Portsmouth, but could not help the south coast club secure promotion to the Championship.



The defender-cum-midfielder is aware of the expectations and challenges that await him at Aberdeen this season and insists he is now focused on helping the Pittodrie outfit achieve their goals.





McCrorie feels he is adept at playing under pressure and stressed that at Portsmouth last season the heat was on to win promotion from League One.







"Portsmouth are a massive club too, so playing there and at Rangers is good preparation for joining another big club here", McCrorie told Aberdeen's official site.





"It is a really nice area down there and the fans are tremendous. They were unbeaten at home last year and I think that was down to the fans helping them out.



"I really enjoyed my time there and they were unlucky that they couldn't gain promotion, but it was a great experience.



"I have been used to playing under the pressure and expectations of supporters and I think I thrive on it.



"The expectation is really high at Aberdeen; you are expected to be up there and to challenge. I want to help the team out as best as I can and win a few trophies on the way."



McCrorie made 23 appearances for Portsmouth last season in all competitions and registered five assists in the process; he will now look to kick on at Aberdeen.





