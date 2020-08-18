Intermediaries Offer Arsenal Defender To Roma

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal defender Sokratis has also been offered to Roma amidst interest from another Italian club in the shape of Napoli.



Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his backline with defensive reinforcements, but Arsenal are also expected to offload fringe players.













Sokratis is one of the defenders the Arsenal manager is prepared to sell as part of his plans restructure his squad ahead of the new season.



Sokratis did not play a minute of Premier League football after the season restarted in June and only came in the dying moments of the FA Cup final against Chelsea.





Napoli are reportedly interested in the centre-back and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the Greek international has also been offered to Roma.







His agents have been searching for a new club for the 32-year-old and through intermediaries, Roma have been notified about his availability.



The Serie A giants are in the market for a centre-back and signing Chris Smalling on a permanent deal from Manchester United remains a priority for them.





But Roma are looking at alternatives as well and Sokratis could emerge as an option if they fail to agree a deal for Smalling.

