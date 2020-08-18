Joe Hart Excited To Push And Learn From Hugo Lloris

Follow @insidefutbol





New Tottenham Hotspur signing Joe Hart has termed Spurs captain Hugo Lloris one of the world's best goalkeepers and has set his eyes on pushing the Frenchman.



Spurs have confirmed the signing of former Manchester City star Hart on a free transfer, making him their second summer arrival after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.













The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the London outfit and will compete with Paulo Gazzaniga to become the back-up to Lloris.



Expressing his admiration for Lloris, Hart has named the Frenchman as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is excited to work with him at Tottenham.





"I've got huge admiration for Hugo, one of the world's greatest goalkeepers", Hart told Spurs TV.







"I'm genuinely really excited to work with him, excited to push him, excited to learn from him."



Hart is also a great admirer of Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho and has heaped praise on the Portuguese tactician.





"One of the world's best coaches, done huge things in the game", Hart, hailing Mourinho, added.



"I have always had a good relationship when playing against him, we've always found a way to come together and discuss the game."



Hart spent the last two seasons at Burnley and left the club this summer after his contract with the Clarets ran out.

