18/08/2020 - 10:30 BST

Leeds United Prepared To Go Higher For Ben White

 




Leeds United are prepared to push the boat out for Brighton centre-back Ben White, but are yet to table a third bid for the defender, according to The Athletic.

White spent last season on loan at Leeds and played a massive role in them winning the Championship and being promoted back to the Premier League.  


 



Leeds are keen to take him back to Elland Road on a permanent deal, but so far they have been unable to breach Brighton’s firewall as the Seagulls have already rejected two bids from the Whites for the centre-back.

The Yorkshire giants are prepared to push their valuation of the player further as White remains Marcelo Bielsa’s top target this summer.
 


Their initial bids reached £22m and it has been claimed that the club are prepared to go closer to £30m to take White to Elland Road in the ongoing window.



The formal offers for White have only arrived from Leeds thus far and the newly-promoted Premier League outfit are mulling over placing a third bid.

But that bid has not reached Brighton’s offices yet and the Seagulls remain reluctant to sell White to Leeds.
 


Negotiations over a new contract are under way between the player and Brighton as well but the 22-year-old has so far rejected the offers he has received from the club.

White is keen to move to Leeds if talks over a new deal do not end up anywhere and the Yorkshire giants are also prepared to wait for him.

Freiburg defender Robin Koch is also a target but White is Bielsa’s priority as he would walk straight into his Leeds side in the Premier League next season.
 