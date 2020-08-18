Manchester United May Not Bid For Jack Grealish

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United admire Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, but may not make a bid for him this summer, according to The Athletic.



Grealish helped Aston Villa to survive in the Premier League this season and the club are hoping to keep hold of him as they head towards the 2020/21 campaign.













However, Grealish is clear over his desire to be performing at the highest level and fighting to win trophies year in year out, and it is claimed Aston Villa are braced for what could be a tricky remaining period of the transfer window.



Manchester United are admirers of the Aston Villa man, but with Jadon Sancho their top target, they may not make a move for him.





It is claimed to be unlikely that Manchester United could sign both Grealish and Sancho because of the costs involved.







And so Aston Villa may not have to confront an offer from the Red Devils for Grealish in the current transfer window.



Manchester United view Grealish as a creative attacking midfielder who could provide an extra option in their area, but he would command a bid fee and the Red Devils are ready to splash the cash on Sancho.





There are few other options for Grealish to leave Aston Villa within the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all ruled out as possibilities.



Manchester City however cannot be fully ruled out from making a move.

