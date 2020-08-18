Molde Star In Dark On Leeds United Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Molde midfielder Fredrik Aursnes has revealed that he has heard nothing about Leeds United wanting to sign him, despite the Premier League new boys being linked with holding an interest.



As they prepare for the new season, Leeds are being linked with a host of potential signings, including of late Aursnes.













A switch to Elland Road could be a hugely tempting prospect for the Norwegian midfielder, but it is one he admits he has yet to hear much about.



It is claimed that Aursnes could cost the Premier League newcomers a fee in the region of £5m if they were to make a move for him this summer.





However, the Molde star is not willing to be drawn into commenting on transfer speculation.







"I've seen it about me in the media, but I know nothing, to be honest", Aursnes told Norwegian daily Romsdals Budstikke.



"I have not heard anything about this, really, so there is not much more to say."





Molde could be tested with a proposal for Aursnes and losing the midfielder in the middle of their domestic campaign would likely be less than ideal for the club.



Toulouse have also been linked with Aursnes.

