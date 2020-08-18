Napoli Keen On Arsenal Defender, Independent Of Interest In Gabriel

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are considering a move for Arsenal defender Sokratis, but their interest is independent of their pursuit of Gunners target Gabriel.



Sokratis is one of the players Arsenal are prepared to sell this summer as part of Mikel Arteta’s plans to restructure the squad ahead of next season.













The Greek international did not play a single minute of Premier League football after the restart and only came on in the dying moments of the FA Cup final at Wembley last month.



Arsenal are keen to listen to offers for him and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Napoli are interested in taking Sokratis to Italy this summer.





The Serie A giants are in talks to sell Kalidou Koulibaly and are in the market for centre-backs in the ongoing transfer window.







The 32-year-old has emerged as an experienced option and Arsenal have offered him to Napoli as a way to also take them away from the pursuit of Gabriel.



But Napoli are treating the two deals independently and they remain committed to signing the Brazilian, who is also wanted at the Emirates.





Even if Sokratis joins Napoli, they will make a move for Gabriel as the Serie A giants want to land two centre-backs this summer.



Napoli have a gentleman’s agreement in place with Lille to sign Gabriel for €25m.

