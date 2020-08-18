Napoli Supremo Aware Compromise Will Be Needed On Everton Target Allan

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is aware that he will have to find common ground with Everton to sell Allan this summer.



Allan is one of Carlo Ancelotti's top targets in the ongoing transfer window, but Everton have not yet reached an agreement with Napoli.













President De Laurentiis is dreaming of a figure of €40m for Allan, while Everton are at €25m plus bonuses.



And, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, De Laurentiis is aware that there will need to be give and take on both sides to reach an agreement.





Allan has his heart set on reuniting with Ancelotti at Goodison Park.







The Brazilian has attracted interest from other clubs, including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but he is firm in his desire to join Everton.



The 29-year-old’s relationship with Napoli manager Gennaro Gattusso has been strained and the midfielder has not had regular minutes since the Italian took over the reins at Stadio San Paolo.





Allan, who still has three years left on his Napoli contract, joined the Italian giants in the summer of 2015 from fellow Serie A outfit Udinese.

