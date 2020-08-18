XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

18/08/2020 - 21:34 BST

Napoli Supremo Aware Compromise Will Be Needed On Everton Target Allan

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is aware that he will have to find common ground with Everton to sell Allan this summer.

Allan is one of Carlo Ancelotti's top targets in the ongoing transfer window, but Everton have not yet reached an agreement with Napoli.  


 



President De Laurentiis is dreaming of a figure of €40m for Allan, while Everton are at €25m plus bonuses.

And, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, De Laurentiis is aware that there will need to be give and take on both sides to reach an agreement.
 


Allan has his heart set on reuniting with Ancelotti at Goodison Park.



The Brazilian has attracted interest from other clubs, including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but he is firm in his desire to join Everton.

The 29-year-old’s relationship with Napoli manager Gennaro Gattusso has been strained and the midfielder has not had regular minutes since the Italian took over the reins at Stadio San Paolo.
 


Allan, who still has three years left on his Napoli contract, joined the Italian giants in the summer of 2015 from fellow Serie A outfit Udinese.
 