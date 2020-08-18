No Doubt About It – Former Celtic Star Praises Bhoys Target Shane Duffy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Darren Jackson has heaped praise on Brighton centre-back and Hoops transfer target Shane Duffy, lauding his uncompromising approach.



The 28-year-old is poised to leave Premier League side Brighton this summer and there are a host of clubs involved the chase for the defender, including the Scottish champions.













While English top-tier sides West Ham, West Brom and Burnley are linked with Duffy, Celtic are another potential destination for the centre-back.



Ex-Celtic star Jackson is a fan of the former Everton man and has heaped praise on his straightforward approach to his game.





The 54-year-old understands some might be concerned about the centre-back's ability on the ball but insists that he is a proper defender who puts the 'fear of God into strikers'.







"He's a defender, solid, goes through everything", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"[He is] not amazing on the ball, but defends well and he puts the fear of God into strikers.





"He is a defender.



"Everyone talks about centre-halves, can they take the ball, can they pass the ball, can they drive out with it.



"Yes, he can pass the ball, he's played in the Premiership, there's no doubt about that – but he's a defender."



It remains to be seen if the Bhoys will land the Ireland international at Celtic Park, with the side facing heavy competition and a £2m loan fee mooted.

