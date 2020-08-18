Norwich City In Talks To Land Out-of-favour West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City are in talks with West Ham United to snap up striker Jordan Hugill, according to Sky Sports News.



Hugill is out of favour at the London Stadium and spent last term on loan in the Championship at Mark Warburton's QPR, where he found the back of the net on a regular basis.













The striker finished the season with 15 goals to his name at QPR and could again be playing in the Championship in the upcoming campaign.



Now newly relegated Norwich are looking to conclude a deal which would see Hugill ply his trade at Carrow Road in the 2020/21 campaign.





It is claimed that Hugill would cost Norwich in the region of £5m to sign from West Ham.







West Ham pounced to sign Hugill from Preston North End in the 2018 January transfer window, with David Moyes splashing out £10m to capture his services.



He has struggled to make an impact at West Ham though and was loaned out to Middlesbrough in 2018, before being shipped to QPR in 2019.

