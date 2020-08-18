Players Look Refreshed – Everton Director of Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton director of medical services Danny Donachie has revealed that the Toffees are nearing peak physical condition and are keen on starting their new campaign as pre-season preparations have begun at Finch Farm.



The Toffees have started pre-season preparations ahead of their first full season under Carlo Ancelotti as they returned to the club’s training ground.













Only a short break separates the 2020/21 season from the last campaign, and Ancelotti’s squad are aiming to hit peak fitness levels by the start of the English top flight on 12th September.



Donachie revealed Everton's stars looked refreshed after the summer break and are keen to kick-off their new campaign, as they prepare to get back to playing competitive football.





The Scotsman, who is assessing the medical condition of players at Finch Farm, explained that the Everton squad are nearing peak physical condition as the fitness levels did not drop-off drastically over the short break.







“They’ve been doing some work in the last week or so in the lead up to coming back and they’re at a high level of fitness”, Donachie told Everton’s official site.



“Because it was such a short time off, you were not going to see big drop-offs





“The change now is it’s going to be a shorter pre-season and it will be fast-tracked because they don’t need to do a lot of the foundation work they’ve had to in the past.



“It does feel good to be back at the training ground and set the marker down for the new season.



“We’ve had a really good first day and it’s been great to see the players again.



“They look refreshed and keen to get back playing again.”



Ancelotti's side, who ended their 2019/20 top flight campaign three weeks ago with a defeat to Bournemouth at Goodison Park, finished the season outside of the top 10 in 12th.

