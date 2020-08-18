We Must Keep Buying Into Marcelo Bielsa’s Methods – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison insists the players know they must continue to buy into Marcelo Bielsa's methods and trust he can lead them to success in the Premier League.



The Manchester City loanee is preparing for his third consecutive season on loan with the Yorkshire giants and was instrumental under the Argentine in Leeds' title winning 2019/20 Championship campaign.













Harrison, who initially arrived at Elland Road in 2018, clocked in minutes in all of Leeds’ league games, starting every match apart from one, in his second season with the club.



Bielsa’s troops have begun pre-season training for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League campaign and Harrison has revealed that the Argentine demands a lot from every player.





The 23-year-old believes that the constant pressure to leave everything on the pitch during matches and in training sessions will ultimately make players better however.







And he feels the Leeds stars must continue to trust in Bielsa's methods ahead of a season of Premier League football.



“He’s a very demanding manager", Harrison was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“He demands a lot from his players but ultimately, as players, you know it’s going to be good for you in the end.



"We know that as a team and we know that going forward so we have to follow his leads.



“He knows the best way to do it; obviously this last season he has shown that with his management and being able to get to the Premier League with the players that he has had.



“We all know that as a group, we just have to continue to buy into it and continue to follow it and, hopefully, we will do well next year again in the Premier League.”



The winger is closing in on a personal milestone at Elland Road, as he is just nine appearances shy of a century of outings for the Whites in all competitions.

