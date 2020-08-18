We’re Driven To Win Trophies, Chelsea Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Mason Mount is of the view that the Blues are on the right path to win the game's big trophies, after they ended the season empty handed.



The Blues missed out on getting their hands on the FA Cup earlier this month when they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the final.













The London-based club have made a number of high-profile signings with the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already joining the club and in-demand midfielder Kai Havertz also linked with making a move to Stamford Bridge.



Mount, 21, lauded manager Frank Lampard for his treatment of the players, stressing the Blues legend has been at the club for a long period of time, achieved many things and is aware of how to take care of his players and when to motivate them.





The England international feels the Blues have shown through season that they are capable of challenging for major trophies and stressed they have shown that they have the hunger and desire to win the big cups in the upcoming season.







“The gaffer has been there and done it. He knows when to put his arm around you and he knows when to tell you that you need to improve on something or look at this in your game and see where you can do better”, Mount was quoted as saying by the club’s official site.



“There are things we have to work on to get better but we are on the right path, we are driven to win trophies, to really step up our game.





“We have shown this season that we are capable of doing that.”



Mount made 37 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in the process.

