AC Milan View Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko Demands As Too High

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan believe that Chelsea’s financial demands for Tiemoue Bakayoko are too much for a player who is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans next season.



Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Monaco and is scheduled to return to Chelsea once the squad reassemble for pre-season preparations.













But the Frenchman is not part of Lampard’s plans and Chelsea are prepared to sell the midfielder, who has two left on his contract with the club.



Bakayoko is keen on a return to AC Milan, where he previously spent a season on loan and has agreed to take a big pay cut to push through a move to the San Siro.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, finding an agreement between the two clubs over a fee is likely to be much more complicated.







AC Milan are said to be ready to offer a package of around €15m to take the Frenchman to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.



But it has been claimed Chelsea have a figure in the region of €25m in mind for Bakayoko.





The Rossoneri do not want to pay such a sum and believe Chelsea are asking for too much money for the midfielder.



Bakayoko is desperate to join AC Milan and is eagerly waiting for the two clubs to work out their differences and reach an agreement.

