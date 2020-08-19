Everton Could Sell 23-Year-Old For Right Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton could be willing to sell full-back Jonjoe Kenny this summer if they receive the right fee for him but they are in no hurry to move him on, according to The Athletic.



Kenny, 23, had an impressive loan spell at Schalke last season and his performances improved his chances of being in the plans of Carlo Ancelotti for the upcoming campaign.













Schalke do not have the funds to sign the defender on a permanent deal and Kenny will join Ancelotti’s pre-season camp ahead of the start of the new campaign.



The Everton manager is happy at the way Kenny performed in Germany last season, but his future at Goodison Park is far from certain.





It has been claimed if the right offer arrives on their table, Everton could well be prepared to cash-in on the defender this summer.







It is unclear what level of fee the Toffees might be looking for to sell Kenny.



Everton hold an interest in Atletico Madrid’s Santiago Arias and Ancelotti wants experienced competition for Seamus Coleman next season.





They are in no rush to make a decision on Kenny yet but they are unlikely to want a situation where they start the season with a 23-year-old and Coleman as their right-back options.

