Leeds United Making Move To Sign Rangers Star, Marcelo Bielsa A Fan

Leeds United are set to slap in a bid for Rangers winger Ryan Kent in an attempt to take him back to England, according to the Sun.



Rangers signed Kent on a permanent deal from Liverpool last summer after he impressed during his loan stint at Ibrox.













Leeds were interested in the winger at the time, but Kent was keener on a move to Rangers after he enjoyed working under former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.



Marcelo Bielsa is a fan of the winger and it has been claimed that the Whites have rekindled their interest in Kent on the back of being promoted to the Premier League.





Leeds are set to put an offer on Rangers’ table in an effort to convince them to sell the winger during the ongoing summer transfer window.







Kent has been a key part of Gerrard’s squad over the last two years and the Rangers manager may well be reluctant to lose him.



But Leeds could be confident that the lure of playing in the Premier League could persuade the player to cross the border again and move back to England.





The Whites have more money to spend compared to last year when they were in the Championship.



Rangers are gunning to stop Celtic from winning a tenth league title on the trot this season, but if they were to sell Kent then they would have until 5th October to replace him.

