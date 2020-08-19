PSG’s Front Three Were Like Liverpool’s Front Three – Luis Fernandez

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Fernandez has claimed that the attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria resembled the Liverpool forward line against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.



PSG reached their first-ever Champions League final when they beat Leipzig 3-0 in the first semi-final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.













The French champions took control of the game with an early goal from Marquinhos and a Di Maria strike just before half-time sucked the life out of Leipzig.



The third goal from Juan Bernat in the second half polished off the game and PSG marched into the final in convincing fashion.





PSG pressed Leipzig high with their forward line working hard off the ball and the second goal was a direct result of the German defence becoming flustered by the incessant pressing.







Fernandez feels they resemble the way the Liverpool forward line press, which is Jurgen Klopp’s signature style and coupled with the organisation behind them, the Parisians looked a level above on Tuesday night.



The former PSG coach told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I like the way they pressed, the way they moved.





“It was very clear from the second goal – the mistake from the goalkeeper and they are there, all three of them.



“This evening, I saw Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool with [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino and [Mohamed] Salah in the way they pressed from the front.



“And the environment was very good and the organisation was perfect.”



PSG will face one of Bayern Munich and Lyon in the Champions League final on Sunday at the Estadio da Luz.

