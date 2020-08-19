Steven Gerrard Must Utilise His Options Wisely, Former Rangers Assistant Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl believes that with Steven Gerrard having more options at his disposal this season the need is to be innovative in order to break teams down.



After an impressive start to their domestic campaign, where the Gers managed to score as many as seven goals in their first three games, they were held to a goalless draw by a struggling Livingston side on Sunday.













Rangers dominated at the Tony Macaroni Arena and enjoyed 79 per cent possession and had 23 shots on goal without any end product.



Now as they prepare to take on Kilmarnock in their next game on Saturday, Nicholl believes that the Glasgow giants need to be innovative in their approach and not just trust their strikers to find the goal that will win them the three points.





“Listen, Steven has options now which he maybe didn’t have before", Nicholl said in an interview with Record Sport.







“It’s about finding solutions to problems and if that’s sticking two up top and flooding the box with crosses then great. But it’s not always that simple.



“If the players on the park keep doing the same thing without end product then that’s just bad play and nothing to do with the system.”





Reflecting on his time as a Rangers player, 63-year-old said that during his period, they tried out different options depending on the nature of their opposition and that is what Gerrard needs to do as well.



“I remember we played Hibs away and we dropped Davie Cooper and Mark Walters. It was a game we had to win. The midfield had me, John McGregor and Graeme Souness in it.



“That was a physical game against Hibs at Easter Road which didn’t suit Walters or Cooper.



"We won the game and the following week, back at Ibrox against Dunfermline I think, it’s a different problem. We have to win this game as well.



“But the problem this time is how we break down the opposition. That’s with skill and ability on the ball.



“So two of us dropped out – and back came Walters and Cooper because we had a different problem.



"It's all about utilising what's at your disposal. Steven has options and he'll work out which ones are best for which games."



In spite of the draw, Rangers find themselves at the top of the table, level on points with Hibernian, though their rivals Celtic have played two games fewer.

