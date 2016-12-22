XRegister
22/12/2016 - 11:05 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Still Banging On Schalke’s Door For Germany Talent

 




Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing Schalke starlet Max Meyer, according to German magazine Sport Bild.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Spurs during the summer transfer window and the north London club were willing to pay as much as €45m to rope him in.




But Meyer stayed put at Schalke, with the Germany international thus far making 21 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit in the present campaign, scoring once and setting up four goals.

However, it has been claimed that the youngster is still on Tottenham's radar as the north London side, who are currently fifth in the Premier League table, eye strengthening their squad.
 


Meyer, who spent time in Schalke’s youth system before making his first team debut for the club in the 2012/13 campaign, has so far amassed 146 appearances for the Royal Blues, netting 20 times and providing 22 assists.

His present contract with Schalke runs until the summer of 2018.

And the Ruhr giants consider him a key man for the future.

Meyer has four caps and a goal for Germany to his name and has also represented the nation at various youth levels.
 