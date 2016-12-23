Celtic Legend Encouraged By Calvin Miller’s Ryan Bertrand Comparison

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend David Hay believes manager Brendan Rodgers comparing Calvin Miller to Ryan Bertrand shows that the Hoops have faith in the starlet.



The 18-year-old made his senior Celtic debut after starting in their 1-0 win over Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Tuesday night.











Miller, who is primarily a forward, played as a left-back against the Jags before being substituted off in the 63rd minute.



After the game, Rodgers insisted that he sees similarities between Miller and former Chelsea defender Bertrand, who currently plays at Southampton.





The Northern Irishman converted Bertrand to a successful left-back from a winger whilst he was in charge of the Blues’ youth team.

And Hay thinks Rodgers’ comparison between Miller and Bertrand proves that Celtic believe in the youngster, who is contracted with the Bhoys until 2019.



“Of course, he still has some way to go before we can say he will be as good as Kieran Tierney or even Ryan Bertrand, but the comparison made between Miller and the Southampton full-back by Brendan Rodgers is an encouraging one, and it would suggest that Celtic have a lot of faith in the young man and how good he could turn out to be”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.



Hay went on to add that he wants fellow youngsters Liam Henderson and Ryan Christie to be involved more in first team action this season.



“I would like to see Liam Henderson involved even a bit more than he has been over the next couple of games, and I’ve also enjoyed the contributions of Ryan Christie off the left when he has been involved”, he added.

