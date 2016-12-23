XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/12/2016 - 11:52 GMT

Celtic Legend Encouraged By Calvin Miller’s Ryan Bertrand Comparison

 




Celtic legend David Hay believes manager Brendan Rodgers comparing Calvin Miller to Ryan Bertrand shows that the Hoops have faith in the starlet.

The 18-year-old made his senior Celtic debut after starting in their 1-0 win over Partick Thistle in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Tuesday night.




Miller, who is primarily a forward, played as a left-back against the Jags before being substituted off in the 63rd minute.

After the game, Rodgers insisted that he sees similarities between Miller and former Chelsea defender Bertrand, who currently plays at Southampton.
 


The Northern Irishman converted Bertrand to a successful left-back from a winger whilst he was in charge of the Blues’ youth team.

And Hay thinks Rodgers’ comparison between Miller and Bertrand proves that Celtic believe in the youngster, who is contracted with the Bhoys until 2019.

“Of course, he still has some way to go before we can say he will be as good as Kieran Tierney or even Ryan Bertrand, but the comparison made between Miller and the Southampton full-back by Brendan Rodgers is an encouraging one, and it would suggest that Celtic have a lot of faith in the young man and how good he could turn out to be”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.

Hay went on to add that he wants fellow youngsters Liam Henderson and Ryan Christie to be involved more in first team action this season.

“I would like to see Liam Henderson involved even a bit more than he has been over the next couple of games, and I’ve also enjoyed the contributions of Ryan Christie off the left when he has been involved”, he added.
 