Marseille Priced Out Of Move For Chelsea Star, AC Milan and Inter Remain In Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille’s move for Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel in the winter window has stalled over the player’s financial demands.



The Nigerian has not played a minute of first team football for Chelsea this season and with his contract expiring next summer, he is widely believed to be on his way out of the club in January.











Marseille are claimed to be keen to snap up the midfielder during the January transfer window and were hoping to convince Mikel to move to France next month.



However, it seems the Ligue 1 outfit’s move for the player has reached a dead end as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille are unable to meet the financial demands of the player.





Mikel, 29, wants a last big contract and Marseille are unable to compete with the offers the midfielder has on his table from other interested clubs for a move in January.

The midfielder has better offers from Hamburg, Inter Milan and AC Milan and even Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG are willing to offer big money to the 29-year-old.



Unless Mikel decides to drop his financial demands, Marseille are unlikely to proceed with a move for him in January and will look elsewhere for solutions for their midfield.

