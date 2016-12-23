Rangers Star Advised To Seek Loan Move Away From Ibrox By Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone feels although the fans are desperate to see what Matt Crooks is capable of doing, it could be better in the long run if the starlet leaves the Gers on loan in January.



The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in the summer along with Josh Windass, who has already managed to make his mark in Scotland.











But Crooks, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, has thus far failed to hit the ground running at Ibrox.



The defensive midfielder has thus far managed to clock up just 97 minutes over three appearances in all competitions for Rangers; Windass has made 12 appearances for Mark Warburton’s team, scoring once and providing three assists.





And Johnstone, who admitted that the supporters are eager to see Crooks play, however, thinks he will fail to break into the first team this season.

As a result, he believes it would be better if the youngster leaves Rangers on loan during the winter transfer window in search of more playing time.



“Matt has only made three appearances since signing from Accrington Stanley in the summer and he needs to be playing regular first team football if he is to continue progressing as a player”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.



“He had a bad injury last season and it took him a bit of time to get over that.



"Rangers fans are desperate to see what he can do but it just hasn’t happened for him this season.



“He will want to play. There is nothing worse as a player when you train all week and don’t make the starting line-up.



“Right now, even if Matt can get himself in the squad there is no guarantee that he will get any time on the park.



"Playing Under-20s games every now and then is not going to do him any good.



“If he was to go out on loan, it is a chance for him to get himself up to speed and to show what he can do.



"It could be the best thing in the long run.”



Crooks is contracted with Rangers until the summer of 2020.

