XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/12/2016 - 11:41 GMT

Valencia Not Keen To Follow West Ham Example On Deal Structure For Simone Zaza

 




Valencia are keen to reserve an option on signing Simone Zaza on a permanent contract rather than having an obligatory purchase clause inserted into their loan agreement with Juventus.

Zaza joined West Ham in the summer on loan deal from Juventus, with an obligatory purchase option linked to certain number of appearances, but his adventure in England is set to end prematurely in January.




The Italy international is yet to score a goal in eleven appearances for the east Londoners and West Ham are said to be working towards cancelling their loan agreement with Juventus.

Valencia are keen to rescue the situation for Zaza in January and have been in talks with Juventus to sign the Italian in the winter window on another loan agreement.
 


The Italian champions have been keen to include a similar obligatory purchase option linked to a certain number of appearances, but it has been claimed Valencia have different ideas.  

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Los Che only want to reserve an option to make Zaza’s move to Spain permanent rather than have an obligatory purchase clause.

Juventus want to pocket around €20m from the Italian striker’s eventual sale and are fearful that his price could further drop should he again fail to perform in Spain.

Zaza is happy to move to Valencia if both clubs can manage to strike an agreement next month.
 