Valencia Not Keen To Follow West Ham Example On Deal Structure For Simone Zaza

Valencia are keen to reserve an option on signing Simone Zaza on a permanent contract rather than having an obligatory purchase clause inserted into their loan agreement with Juventus.



Zaza joined West Ham in the summer on loan deal from Juventus, with an obligatory purchase option linked to certain number of appearances, but his adventure in England is set to end prematurely in January.











The Italy international is yet to score a goal in eleven appearances for the east Londoners and West Ham are said to be working towards cancelling their loan agreement with Juventus.



Valencia are keen to rescue the situation for Zaza in January and have been in talks with Juventus to sign the Italian in the winter window on another loan agreement.





The Italian champions have been keen to include a similar obligatory purchase option linked to a certain number of appearances, but it has been claimed Valencia have different ideas.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Los Che only want to reserve an option to make Zaza’s move to Spain permanent rather than have an obligatory purchase clause.



Juventus want to pocket around €20m from the Italian striker’s eventual sale and are fearful that his price could further drop should he again fail to perform in Spain.



Zaza is happy to move to Valencia if both clubs can manage to strike an agreement next month.

